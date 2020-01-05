Warming trend this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our milder stretch of weather will continue for much of the week. An active pattern will bring a heavy rain threat by the end of the week.

Sunday:

Weather conditions will be dry for the day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Windy conditions will develop as we roll through much of the day, with wind speeds between 15-20 mph at times. Highs will top out in the middle 40s this afternoon.

Sunday Night:

Conditions will be partly cloudy and quiet for the evening and overnight hours. Chilly temperatures come early Monday morning, with lows falling to the upper 20s.

Monday:

It will be a nice start to the work and school week. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day, with highs again in the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast:

There will be a few more quiet weather days on Tuesday and Wednesday before the pattern turns more active for the end of the week. A couple of strong low pressure systems will take aim on the state starting Thursday night, bringing scattered showers to the area, and widespread rain on tap for Friday into Saturday. In addition, wind gusts could exceed 40mph at times on Thursday. The potential for heavy rainfall is possible for Saturday. On the back end, we could see a wintry mix or a quick changeover to snow at some point over the weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain well above average through the end of the work week. We should start to cool things down closer to normal by the end of next weekend.