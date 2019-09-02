Warming up Tuesday with storms possible late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures jump back to the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Scattered storms return to the forecast late Tuesday night.

Tonight:

Relatively quiet conditions across the state. Watch for mainly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Like this morning, some patchy fog could develop as we approach daybreak.

Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Tuesday:

Much of the day will be dry, with fog/low clouds early, and sunshine returning late. Highs top out in the mid 80s

Line of storms along a cold front will race in from the northwest late Tuesday night. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for northern portions of the state. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary concern, but severity of the storms should gradually diminish as we head deeper into the overnight hours.

Wednesday: Beautiful weather returns following the Tuesday night cold front. A few isolated pre-dawn showers could be possible, but the rest of the day looks great with decreasing clouds and comfortable temperatures.

8 day forecast:

Fall preview for the second half of the work week. Highs top out in the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday, and likely will continue that trend into the weekend. Isolated shower chances will be possible by Sunday, but overall, much of the extended forecast looks quiet and comfortable.