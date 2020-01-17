Where to warm up and run around with your kids this winter

Keeping warm in the winter isn’t difficult when the temps are high, but as we prepare for another bout of winter weather, Indy with Kids’ Katy Mann has tips for places to warm up and run around with your kids.

Gymboree Play and Learn has a space for kids age 5 and under. With daily classes and regular open gym events and community events, this is the place to be with your little ones.

Urban Air is a blast for most ages. There are so many things to do, your kids will be busy for hours.

Indoor Playgrounds are a very big gathering space for parents during the winter months. Some indoor playgrounds are even free to play at!

Nature Centers are a great place to gather with friends and let your kids play and explore. Often there’s special programming and interpreters there to teach kids and their adults about the natural world.

Winter is a great time to grab tickets to a show in a theater. Check out the Broadway Princess Party at Butler and the Magic Rocks! show Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne.

Laser tag is one of the best places to run around and play tag…without having any contact.

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.