Laughter Takes Center Stage at ‘Laugh Tonite’

Get ready for an unforgettable night of comedy and music at Laugh Tonite!

Join us on Friday, October 11th at the Murat Shriners for a live comedy talk show that promises nonstop laughs and top-notch entertainment. Hosted by Life.Style.Live!‘s Felicia Michelle, the evening will showcase an incredible lineup of comedians, each delivering their best in 10-minute sets. Expect hilarious performances from Jim Barnes, Ray Hensley, and David Brooks, guaranteed to keep the audience laughing all night long.

But that’s not all! The night will also feature live musical performances by the talented duo Felicia Joi & Joi B., adding even more excitement to the mix. With a combination of comedy and music, Laugh Tonite is set to offer a unique and entertaining experience.

Presented by Hyball Entertainment in partnership with Hype Magazine, Press Play Gaming Lounge, and Mobile Network One, this event is all about bringing the community together for a night of joy and fun.

Want a chance to win tickets? Head to the contest section of our site and you could score a spot at this can’t-miss event.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be a sensational night of comedy and music. Mark your calendars for Friday October 11th and prepare for an evening that will leave you laughing long after the show ends.