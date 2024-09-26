Lauren Makk’s Home Décor Tips: Add fabulous style to your home

We had the chance to chat with Lauren Makk, co-host of FABLife, designer on Trading Spaces, and contributor to Home Made Simple, about her top tips for making your home look fabulous this fall. Lauren’s expertise makes it easy to upgrade your space, no matter your budget.

Smart Shopping

Lauren emphasizes finding great deals on home décor. Check out local stores, online sales, and discount shops to get high-quality items without breaking the bank. You don’t need to spend a fortune to refresh your home’s look.

State-of-the-Art Appliances

Lauren highlights the importance of appliances that offer both style and function. Look for sleek, energy-efficient appliances that match your home’s aesthetic while making life easier.

Affordable Style Ideas

You can make a big difference with small, budget-friendly changes. Lauren suggests adding fresh paint, updated hardware, or statement lighting to transform any room without overspending.

Newest Trends

Want to know what’s in and what’s out? Lauren shared that bold colors, natural textures, and minimalist designs are in this season, while overly cluttered spaces and heavy patterns are fading out.

With Lauren Makk’s tips, you can create a stylish, fabulous home without breaking the bank!