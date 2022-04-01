News

LaVall Jordan out as Butler basketball coach

Butler head coach LaVall Jordan gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will have a new men’s basketball coach next season.

Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier says the school has “parted ways” with coach LaVall Jordan.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Collier said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Jordan’s teams were 83-74 in five seasons but only won 24 games in the last two seasons.

Jordan attended Butler and played basketball from 1997 to 2001.