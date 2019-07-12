Law enforcement officers fill 200 backpacks for kids

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement officers are giving back to local kids with a backpack drive.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 teamed up Friday to put together 200 backpacks with school supplies and food items. The drive is part of the #thinkbigger campaign.

Officials said they hope they can help build relationships with the community.

Rick Snyder, president of the FOP, said, “All that is built on trust and respect. That is what this helps do. What we talk about consistently is bridging that gap. Where gaps occur, our job is to come in a bridge those divides and bring folks together. This is just another demonstration of this.”

Half of the backpacks will go to kids in emergency foster care. The other half will head to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

