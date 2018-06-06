Law enforcement officers surprise daughter of fallen trooper at graduation

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — There was a remarkable show of support for the daughter and family of a trooper killed in the line of duty nearly eleven years ago.

Nearly 40 law enforcement members surprised her at her high school graduation from Southwood High School in Wabash this past weekend.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich was shot and killed in the line of duty in July 2007 near Wabash, leaving behind his 7-year-old daughter, 4-year-old twin boys and wife.

“He liked to help people, he really did, when he got killed he was in an unmarked car, he didn’t have to stop and he did and that’s just who he was,” said Connie Rich.

Police say that person he stopped to help, first shot and killed Master Trooper Detective Rich and the himself.

“What gave me the most comfort was the first person on the scene was an excise officer. I knew from that moment that he went down that he was safe and he was protected by the blue. And the excise officer had his wife and family with him and her name is Angel and to me that’s just, they are my angels they were Dave’s angels that day and that has always just really held, it’s just been special that he was immediately surrounded by his brothers,” Rich said.

And his brothers have surrounded the Rich family.

“It’s probably the only thing, other than God has kept us going, they don’t forget,” she said.

But it was still a surprise when one-by-one, the officers and troopers walked into the gym for Lauren’s graduation.

“Somehow we got on the front row that night, too which right how that happened I don’t know, well I know how it happened,” she said pointed up to the sky, “Here’s troopers coming in the door and I didn’t really think much of it. I thought it was the honor guard like they do in big sporting events or something then there was more than 4 of them and then it hit me and I lost it.”

“It was so special they’ve all been like such family to us I know almost every single everyone of them not like 11 years ago that’s pretty special,” said Lauren Rich.

“There was a standing ovation for the officers but that was the last time it was ever about the officers, it was about the Rich family, about Dave Rich, Master Trooper Detective David Rich who was the policeman’s policeman. If you needed help Dave was the guy you wanted to come assist you, he would literally, not too much hyperbole, would give you the shirt off his back, so we were there to honor his memory and support his family and every officer was honored to do it,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum.

For the family and trooper, they vow to always remember.