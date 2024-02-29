Lawmakers reach agreement to continue with Blue Line

An IndyGo bus on the Red Line rapid-transit route moves at a station on Aug. 30, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a press release, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) announced a deal has been reached with lawmakers to let IndyGo’s Blue Line project to continue.

The Blue Line had come under fire from critics for it’s proposed path and how it would restrict vehicular traffic on Washington Street.

Lawmakers voted to block the construction in January.

The new plan allows for two lanes of vehicular traffic going both east and west.

According to the press release:

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued the following statement in response to reaching an agreement with IndyGo and city of Indianapolis officials to incorporate more general-purpose lanes of traffic in their Blue Line project proposal. Huston said Senate Bill 52 will not move forward after he met with officials who said they will revise their plans and maintain two lanes of general-purpose traffic, whenever possible, along Washington Street going both east and west. Huston said the updated plans would increase traffic flow and ensure the city maintains a rapid mass transit system. Huston said he expects legislators to continue to discuss Indianapolis road funding and road funding more broadly headed into next year’s budget session.

Huston said: “In meeting with IndyGo and city officials, we were able to find common ground that included updating the Blue Line plans to prioritize traffic flow while still making improvements along Washington Street to better accommodate the mass transit system. By keeping at least two lanes of traffic flow going both east and west, whenever possible, we can limit congestion and the negative impacts on local businesses. While Senate Bill 52 will not move this session, we’ll continue to have broader road funding discussions as we move forward and look to the next legislative session.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement: “I extend my thanks to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston for working with IndyGo and the City to come to this commitment. I am grateful for the many community members who continued to show up and advocate for this transformative investment for our city.”