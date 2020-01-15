Lawrence launches ‘I Heart Lawrence’ billboard campaign

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — City leaders in Lawrence have unveiled an ad campaign designed to bring pride and positivity to a place often associated with problems and crime.

It’s a simple message: “I Heart Lawrence” which is posted on a couple billboards around town.

While city officials say it’s a message that will pay for itself, not all residents believe it’s the best way to spend money.

The twin billboards are at 56th and Pendleton Pike and 56th and I-465.

For residents like Addie Smith washing their cars on a cool January evening in its shadow, “Actually, I do love Lawrence. I like everything around it.”

Smith built a house in Lawrence 20 years ago and never left, with three kids who graduated from its schools and most of her eight grandkids still in the area.

“I think it’s really good,” said Smith. “It does draw a little more people in Lawrence.”

In the next lane, Eric Davis has his doubts when asked if he loves Lawrence.

“I love my family and kids,” he said with a laugh. “Lawrence, I mean it’s alright. It can do better.”

He believes the money would be best spent elsewhere, especially to bring grocery stores to food deserts.

“Absolutely.”

Deputy Mayor and Controller Jason Fenwick said the city rents out a total of three billboards. The third is a joint venture with the school district at Pendleton Pike and I-465.

“I do love Lawrence,” said Fenwick.

While the latest messages went up about a month ago, Lawrence has been renting billboard space for the last two years.

“They’re highly visible. Everyone drives by every day,” Fenwick said. “If you’re stopped at a stoplight, you can’t help but notice it. So it’s a pretty effective tool.”

Fenwick said the total combined cost for the three billboards is roughly $35,000 annually, depending on how often the sign changes to advertise for various festivals and other events.

It’s the largest expense in the marketing budget by far. He said it’s the best bang for the buck to bring people or new business.

“We’ve taken the approach, if we can just get one resident to move in or new business to come in, which we have,” said Fenwick. “Obviously, the billboards can play a part in this. The more new residents and businesses we can attract, they pay for themselves.”

Over at the car wash, though, not everyone agrees.

“They pay more attention to the lottery sign up there than the I Love Lawrence sign,” said Davis. “I don’t think it’s going to change the minds either way.”

Fenwick admits it can be tough to fight negative stereotypes, but said there’s a lot to love and some hidden gems when it comes to parks and amenities and restaurants.