Lawrence North’s Harold Jones is the Athlete of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the race to fill your resume with impressive numbers and countless achievements, these days it is tough to tally how you treat people.

But, if you are a friend of Harold Jones there is no reason to worry. Just listen to what this sprinter said about his track teammates at Lawrence North High School.

“I love them to death and I hope they all do well in the future,” Jones said. “I hope that in some way or fashion I can help them too.”

The Wildcats junior caps off a year of football, wrestling and track with a 4.0+ GPA in tact. His grandmother wrote in to WISH-TV asking to recognize Harold as the IBEW Local 481 Athlete of the Month. She stated that her grandson was one of a kind. It quickly became apparent, she is not the only one who holds this opinion.

“Harold is a yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, no sir type of a young man,” Lawrence North Head Football and Track coach Pat Mallory said. “He is our signal caller in the defensive secondary at safety. My only advice to him would be to keep his foot on the gas. Keep doing what you are doing.”

It doesn’t take long to get a sense of Jones’ spirit on and off the field. Just take his stance on how to move on from failure.

“There are a lot of things that bring me down, whether it is a bad influence or my environment, but things happen in life. You never step backwards, you always step forwards because the sun is always going to come up.”

In early May, the sunshine of Jones’ classmates at Lawrence North hit him when he didn’t expect it. With his family watching, IBEW Local 481 delivered a scholarship check for $1,000, which Jones hopes to put towards a Marine Biology degree in college.

When given the chance to say his piece, Jones’ didn’t want to talk about himself. He wanted to spotlight his family.

“They raised me into a fine young man and all this happening now would not have happened to me without them. So I just want to thank you. I love all.”

That hit home with everyone, especially Jones’ mother Alfie Turner.

“He deserves this,” Turner said. “I have no words. I have no words.”

Harold Jones. The IBEW Local 481 May Athlete of the Month. By a mile.

Click here to nominate someone for IBEW Local 481 Athlete of the Month