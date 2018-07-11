Lawrence police officer injured in crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A Lawrence police officer was injured in a Wednesday morning crash.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of North Franklin Road just before 2 a.m.

Early investigations determined that a white Chevy Tahoe pulled into the path of the officer. The officer, 26-year-old Derek Loyal, attempted to avoid the the crash by breaking, but was unable to avoid the the vehicle.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Officer Loyal was transported to the hospital in a neck brace. The injuries are not life-threatening and he remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon due to back pain.

The driver in the other vehicle, 18-year-old Juan Castro was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. He has been preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.