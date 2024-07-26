Lawrence police vehicle involved in northeast side crash

LATEST: Police report that the crash scene has been cleared and 62nd Street has reopened.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence police vehicle is among three cars involved in a serious crash on Friday morning on the northeast side.

The crash was reported at around 3 a.m. at 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Police reported that a car, which had been reported stolen, sped away when an officer attempted to pull it over.

Two people who were inside the stolen vehicle fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

News 8 photojournalist, Jeff Clayton, was on the scene and said the Lawrence Police vehicle had front end damage. The car that was reported stolen ran off the road and was seen flipped off the intersection, and a third damaged vehicle was still on the road after the wreck.

Police say the officer involved sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Traffic is still moving on Binford Boulevard, however, drivers can’t turn onto 62nd Street from Binford due to this investigation.