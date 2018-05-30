Lawrence working with others to keep trains moving

Just three numbers: 3-1-1. Those numbers could get a stalled train moving again.



The number connects drivers to dispatch who can report a stalled train on the tracks. Armed with the information dispatch will document the call and contact CSX.



Communities all over Central Indiana have complained about stalled trains. Through a collective effort, cities are reporting the stalls to CSX.



Stalled trains that block intersections can create safety hazards for police, fire, and ems attempting to get to a particular location.



CSX can face fines of $500 for stalled trains that do not include equipment malfunctions.

“It is to bring awareness,” said Lawrence Police Sgt. Matt Miller. “We’ve had the signs out for the past couple of weeks and we’ve already received several calls.”

