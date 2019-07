ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Lazarus N came out victorious in the biggest harness race of the summer.

In his first race on American soil, Lazarus N defeated Split The House for the win at the 25th running of the Dan Patch Stakes.

Lazarus N is New Zealand’s reigning horse of the year.

The purse was $325,000.

