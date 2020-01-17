Leadership change at Wabash National Corporation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lafayette-based Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has announced a leadership change with the appointment of Mike Pettit as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Pettit will be responsible for the company’s financial performance as it attempts to expand customer bases and products. Pettit will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy.

“Mike’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for our organization as we usher in a new era of progress and innovation at Wabash National,” Yeagy said. “He brings to this position two decades of experience in various finance and operations leadership roles, including positions within our Commercial Trailer Products business, corporate finance and investor relations, and as the acquisition and integration leader of our Final Mile Products business. As CFO, he will help us leverage opportunities that will further advance our influence in the transportation, logistics and distribution industries while continuing to enhance shareholder returns.”

Pettit served as senior vice president and group president of Final Mile Products since January 2018, after Wabash acquired Supreme Industries. He also previously served as vice president of finance and investor relations from 2014-2018. Prior to joining WNC, Pettit held finance positions at Ford Motor Company from 1998-2012.

Oversight of Final Mile Products will be transitioned to Kevin Page, who has served as senior vice president and group president of Diversified Products since October 2017.