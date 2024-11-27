Lebanon High School students plan second protest about high school principal
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Lebanon High School are planning a second protest on Wednesday after the first one calling for the principal’s removal gained attention online and in the community.
The protests come after some students and staff accused Frank Meyer, the LHS principal, of being verbally abusive towards students and staff.
Gabriel Kellogg is a junior at Lebanon High School, and though he did not start the protests, he says he took charge after nothing seemed to be working. He says he wants the district to do something about Meyer’s behavior.
“(Meyer) was very unprofessional and he was commonly giving derogative comments towards them like calling them ‘piggie’ or they’re ‘too ugly to get dates to homecoming,’” Kellogg said.
In a Facebook post, former school employee Jocelyn Hiatt said Meyer fired her after confronting him for this behavior. Students also want her to be reinstated.
“We were there to protest the verbal abuse that got called out towards our principal towards staff and students and the unjust firing of Ms. Hiatt,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg wants to see real change. He wants more input from the community when it comes to hiring principals. He wants students, staff, and faculty to be allowed to participate in a vote with the final say on who will be the principal.
“The school board does their interviews, and then they get their best candidates, and then students and teachers and staff get to meet these candidates, and then we all get to have a vote on who we want as our principal,” Kellogg said.
The Lebanon School Corporation declined to comment directly on the protests, but shared a letter sent to students and their families.
Lexy Britt Buis, the communications director for Lebanon Community School Corporation, told News 8 in a statement that they “don’t have any updates beyond the information shared with our Lebanon High School families (in a letter) over the weekend.”
That letter encouraged students to sign up to have one-on-one conversations with their school counselors and administrators.
Kellogg met with the school leadership just before speaking with News 8.
“That was to go over our demands and get perspective and see what they are doing but they had no comment at the time,” Kellogg said.
School officials haven’t said yet if students will face disciplinary action for participating in the protests.
Letter sent to LHS students and staff before Friday’s protest
November 24, 2024
Dear Lebanon High School Families and Staff,
We want to inform you that the administration has become aware of comments and dialogue on social media from and regarding a former school employee. We ask all to understand that we may not provide information regarding current or former employees confidential personnel information. We have and will
continue to maintain this confidentiality in the best interest of all employees. Therefore, it is also inappropriate for school officials to comment or react to rumors and comments from social media.
Some social media comments include a suggestion of a student protest during SST tomorrow, Monday,
November 25th. While we respect our students’ right to express their views and concerns, we must prioritize their education and safety, while maintaining a constructive dialogue.
We acknowledge that some students may have questions and concerns and wish to have their voices heard.
Rather than disrupting valuable instructional time and potentially compromising school safety, we encourage students to engage in meaningful one-on-one conversations with their school counselors or administrators.
To facilitate these discussions, we have created a sign-up form where students can schedule time to share
their perspectives in a more appropriate setting. Students will be able to access this form by scanning a QR code that will be available in the main office throughout the day or asking any school administrator to scan the code they will be carrying. If you or your student have questions or concerns you do not wish to initiate with the LHS administration or counselors, you may send your questions to the Administration Center to either Dr. Kari Ottinger, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, or the Office of the Superintendent. We take our responsibility to investigate all concerns seriously as a matter of practice, as well as following our duty to follow board policies regarding the supervision and welfare of students.
We are also aware of social media posts that are derogatory and personal in nature toward school personnel, including the school administration. We respectfully ask that posts and responses to posts, be appropriate and do not attack administrators or school personnel in this manner. This type of dialogue and comments made without the full context of situations, in addition to not being consistent with the decorum we require of our staff and students on a daily basis while at school, are not appropriate, and not constructive or helpful in finding solutions to issues and concerns. Be assured that we remain committed to maintaining a professional and respectful educational environment for all members of our school community.
Our primary focus continues to be providing quality education and support for our students. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in handling this matter in a way that best serves our school community.
Sincerely,
Lebanon High School Administration