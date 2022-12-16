News

Lebanon man in crash dies weeks after wife killed in same collision

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A second person has died after a crash nearly a month ago at a rural intersection near Lebanon, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The officer says it learned Wednesday that Donald Peterman Jr., 75, died after being in the Nov. 20 crash. His wife, Teresa Peterson, 64, died at the crash scene.

Police say driver Morgan Zink, 28, of Georgetown, Kentucky, disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of county roads 500 East and 100 North, and hit the Ford Escape SUV with the Petermans, who were from Lebanon. The intersection is in a rural area about 3 miles east of Lebanon.

The office says Donald suffered injuries deemed as not being life-threatening but later developed complications leading to his death.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not yet completed its crash investigation. No arrests have been announced.