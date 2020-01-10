Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Legendary golf course designer dies

Legendary golf course designer dies

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
One of the world’s most celebrated golf course architects has died. Pete Dye, along with his wife Alice, designed numerous courses around the globe, including nearly two dozen in Indiana. He was 94.

In 1962 the duo built their first course, a nine-hold course now known as Dye’s Walk Country Club, in Greenwood. Their first 18-hole course, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, also opened in the early 1960s. 

It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. …

Posted by Dye Designs on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Other notable Indiana courses designed by the Dyes include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel and The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. The pair’s most recently-completed course, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, opened in 2016.

Since the first one opened in the 1960s, Pete Dye courses have hosted a variety of major golf events, including the Ryder Cup, the PGA Championship, the Senior and Women’s U.S. Opens, and the NCAA Championship.

Alice Dye, an Indianapolis native who herself was an accomplished amateur golfer, died nearly a year ago. Details on services for Pete Dye have yet to be announced.

You can read more about the extraordinary careers of Pete and Alice Dye, courtesy of Dye Designs, by clicking here.

