Lemonade stands help teen injured in school shooting

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Families and businesses in central Indiana spent the day Saturday raising money for Ella Whistler, the 13-year-old injured in last week’s school shooting in Noblesville.

Businesses and homeowners set up their own lemonade stands for an event called Ella’s Aid to help raise money to help pay for her medical bills.

Whistler’s family this week said she was improving and had stabilized, but she was in critical condition for days after shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

Salsbery Brothers is a landscaping company with a garden center in Carmel. It’s been open for more than 30 years.

“We consider a lot of our customers to be our family,” said Elaine Gulinson, the garden center manager.

Ella’s father, Cory Whistler, is the vice president of sales at Salsbery Brothers and Gulinson said he’s worked there more than 20 years.

“She’s been a part of the family the whole time,” said Gulinson.

The community has been rallying to help pay for her medical bills. When they found out about Ella’s Aid, Salsbery Brothers jumped at the opportunity to help.

“We just wanted to pay tribute to her,” said Gulinson.

And the community showed up. Erin Young’s two children are in Noblesville Schools.

“We wanted to do what we could to help and to give back to Ella and her family,” said Young.

Young went to school with Ella’s father and said the whole week has been tough. The healing will continue in the months ahead, but Ella’s family has a message for people coming out to show support.

“They’re just very proud. Proud that as a community we’ve come together,” said Gulinson about the family reaction to Saturday.

It’s unclear how much money was raised on Saturday, but if you want to contribute and didn’t get the chance, there are other options.

A GoFundMe for Ella has raised more than $70,000. You can also buy a #NOBStrong T-shirt, with proceeds going to Ella Whistler and Jason Seaman, the teacher who protected students from the gunfire.