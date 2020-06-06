Less humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather with plenty of sun and less humid conditions are expected this weekend.

Today:

High pressure settles in across the Midwest, leaving us warm, if not hot, but much less humid than the past few days. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and cooler. Lows fall to the lower 60s

Sunday:

Another really nice day with sunshine and lower humidity. Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Tropical Storm Cristobal:

Crostobal is now over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to strengthen to hurricane status, however it will bring heavy rain and coastal flooding along the Gulf coast.

Meanwhile, as Cristobal tracks north, we’ll likely see some of the remnants by the middle of next week, with scattered storms, along with the potential for heavy rain moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

8 day forecast:

We’ll also see our temperatures heat up for the mid week, before a nice cool down moves in for the back half of the week. Numbers look to run well below average heading into next weekend.