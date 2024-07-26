Let Them Talk: Local Group Hosts Safe Summer Kickbacks

Daniel Mills and Heather Savage joined us today to discuss the “Let Them Talk” initiative. This program aims to provide more resources and opportunities for youth through continuous engagement and strong relationships.

Recognizing the importance of ongoing involvement, the program will transition from summer-specific activities to year-round initiatives.

These will be offered through the Let Them Talk Club, which includes both community and school-based programs, and the Let Them Talk Coalition. The focus will be on reducing youth violence, decreasing suspensions both in and out of school, and engaging entire families.

The community’s involvement is crucial. Local businesses, volunteers, and organizations are encouraged to contribute, to creating safe, educational, and fun environments for youth.

Let Them Talk is dedicated to maintaining the momentum of its summer activities and ensuring that youth are supported, engaged, and empowered throughout the year.

Watch the full interview above and visit their website for more information.