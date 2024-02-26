Letter notes challenges of Fortune 500 leaders to keep diversity initiatives

People gather April 26, 2023, for the Indianapolis Urban League Spring Career Fair at its headquarters at 777 Indiana Ave. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Urban League via Facebook)

(WISH) — A letter sent to leaders of Fortune 500 companies from national minority business groups has noted “a vocal minority of ideologically motivated voices who ignore both facts and the law” are politicizing business decisions.

Those business decisions were “intended to capture the value from diversity initiatives,” the letter dated Feb. 7 said.

In short, the letter noted that many leaders of Fortune 500 companies are facing challenges to end diversity initiatives, which enhanced their businesses and the economy.

The minority business group’s letter said, in part, “We remain steadfast in our efforts to advance economic growth, free market competition, and opportunities for individuals, including diverse entrepreneurs, to pursue the American Dream.

“This opposition is out of step with most business leaders, most customers, and the public at

large, who overwhelmingly are in favor of these efforts.”

The nation’s 10 largest Fortune 500 companies by revenue in 2023 were Walmart, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Apple and UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, McKesson and Chevron Corp.

Tony Mason, president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Urban League, has shared the letter locally in an attempt to amplify its message.

Letter from national minority business groups