Lev to add jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Digital marketing consultancy Lev says it will add more than 80 jobs this year. The company has thus far added 92 employees to its workforce since relocating its headquarters from Arizona to Indy last year.

Lev says the hires will bring the company closer to its goal of bringing its Indianapolis workforce to 175.

Lev offers implementation, strategy, and support for companies that use Salesforce products.

“Indianapolis’ strong talent pool was key to enabling us to continue aggressive growth,” said Michael Burton, chief executive officer. “We’re expecting more of the same this year.”

Lev currently has more than 180 employees across the country.