Life science companies launch information source

BioCrossroads is one of seven organizations to collaborate on the app

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Seven life science organizations in Indiana have collaborated on a one-stop shop for information: INscience. BioCrossroads, Cook Regentec, Corteva Agriscience, Eli Lilly and Company, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Insititute and Roche Diagnostics teamed together to educate and engage about Indiana’s $78 billion life sciences economy.

The free app will deliver breaking news, career opportunities, videos and event information. The life sciences sector in Indiana has over 57,000 people and 1,700 organizations, along with three research universities.

“The INscience platform is a great way to connect and create new conversations at the organizational and individual levels, enhance the diversity of community engagement, and learn about networking opportunities,” said Vanessa Barth, chief scientific officer, BioCrossroads. “With such a dynamic and evolving industry, we’re really excited to use this innovation to bring the community together and spread the word about our impressive sector.”



Carmel-based Lumavate developed the platform for the new app.