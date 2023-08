Life Style Live “Hot Links”- August 4, 2023

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR

https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair

THE SECOND STORY LOUNGE AT THE FARM STAND

https://downtownfarmstand.com/pages/the-farm-stand-second-story-banquets-events-catering

www.carmeljazzfest.org

BEHIND THE BRICKS

https://www.wishtv.com/podcasts/behind-the-bricks/

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY – JUST CAKIN’ IT

https://www.justcakinit.com/

INDIANA LEARNS

https://www.bilingualbridges.com/

JAZZ ROOTS INDY

https://www.facebook.com/jazzrootsindy/