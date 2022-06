Life.Style.Live!

‘Life. Style. Live!’ wins Regional Emmy Award for ‘I Love Lucy’ Halloween special

“Life. Style. Live!” is officially an Emmy Award-winning show!

Our team took home an award in the Lifestyle category for the “I Love Lucy” themed Halloween Special at the 53rd Annual Central Great Lakes Chapter Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 25.

Watch the video above to hear from the show’s host about the big win.