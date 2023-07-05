Search
Lifeguards rescue man from Lake Michigan

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was in critical condition at a La Porte after lifeguards pulled him from Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called at 4 p.m. to a report of a person missing in the water near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

After a brief search, lifeguards pulled the man from the water. He was taken to Franciscan Hospital Michigan City and was reported to be in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Indiana DNR did not say what caused the man to become unresponsive in the water.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says at least 11 people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year, including a 7-year-old Chicago boy who died last month in Portage.

