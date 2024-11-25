Light the World Giving Machines unveiled at Clay Terrace

Light the World Giving Machines have returned to Clay Terrace in Carmel. 100% of all donations go directly to the charities, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, Second Helpings, Horizon House, and HVAF. Last year, Indiana raised over $250,000, and this year promises even greater impact. (Provided Photo/Giving Machine Indy)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Light the World Giving Machines are returning to Indiana this holiday season, offering Hoosiers a simple yet profound way to give back to those in need.

Located at Clay Terrace in Carmel, the Giving Machines will be open to the public 24/7 through Jan. 5. Last year, more than 50,000 Indiana residents embraced the spirit of giving, donating over $250,000 to local and international charities. This year promises even greater impact with expanded partnerships and new opportunities to help our community. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities.

This year’s event will feature family-friendly activities, including a theatrical unveiling, a Rube Goldberg machine, and a chance to hear directly from the inspiring charities making a difference every day.

Save the date … In addition to the Unveiling Ceremony, the Light the World Giving Machine Indy campaign will host a Community Kickoff Event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3.

This special event will feature speeches from charity representatives, state and local officials (Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, Indiana Treasurer Daniel Elliott, and Indiana Comptroller Elise Nieshalla), as well as live music. The event is a wonderful opportunity for the public to come together and hear firsthand about the impact these donations will have on local charities.

“The return of the Giving Machines to Indiana shows what an incredible impact Hoosiers had for our local and global charities last year,” Light the World Indianapolis Co-chair Bob Petersen said. “Visitors can simply walk up to the machine, choose an item, and change lives for neighbors here in Indiana and around the world.”

Nonprofit beneficiaries selected this year include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana

Horizon House

Second Helpings

Care.org

Right to Play

The Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, provide an instant act of kindness and service for people looking to help those in their communities and around the globe. Since the Giving Machine opened eight years ago, 2.2 million people have donated $32 million in goods and services to care for those in need. Visitors donate by purchasing items ranging in price from $3 to $300. Click here to learn more about the Giving Machines.