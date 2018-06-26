Lightning strikes west side apartment building while residents were at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mother Nature was not too kind to an apartment community on the city’s west side.

Pike Township fire officials said they believe lightning struck causing a massive fire.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wind Drift Apartments on West 38th Street near I-465.

“We heard the really big thunder, lightning. I was actually coming outdoors the second time it hit,” said resident Amy Brunner.

It hit, causing a gaping hole in the roof of the building. Investigators blamed lightning.

“I don’t know if I can describe the sound. It sounded like the noise when a transformer burst, like ten of them at one time. It was really loud,” Brunner said.

Flames spread quickly. The scene was frantic. Many watched in disbelief, holding onto one another and hoping that nobody was trapped inside. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police were on scene, as well as firefighters from Pike Township, Indianapolis and Wayne Township.

“That’s why we are here, mainly to make sure that people get out and that no one gets injured. They actually did a very effective job of fighting the fire and saving as much property as possible,” said Pike Township Training and Incident Safety Chief Joe Amis.

Everyone did make it out without injuries. Crews also rescued two dogs. The storm passed, leaving a rainbow, at least, figuratively.

“That’s the silver lining, that it didn’t go any further than it did,” Brunner said.

Investigators were on the scene trying to assess damage, but at this time, it’s unclear how much damage the complex sustained.