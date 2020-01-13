Lilly launches robotic laboratory

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and California-based Strateos Inc. have unveiled a robotic laboratory in San Diego. The pharmaceutical company says the Lilly Life Sciences Studio lab is designed to accelerate the drug discovery process.

The 11,500-square-foot lab is the result of a $90 million investment made in 2017 to expand Lilly’s research footprint in San Diego, according to the company. Lilly says Strateos will use its robotic cloud platform to give access to the remote-controlled lab to other drug discovery companies and research scientists.

“Lilly is committed to finding new ways to accelerate the drug discovery process and this collaboration with Strateos further enables this mission,” Bill Heath, senior vice president of Lilly’s Molecule Innovation Hub, said in a news release. “Through the studio lab, emerging drug discovery companies can gain access to a variety of tools and throughput usually reserved for much larger organizations. Lilly and Strateos are excited to expand access of this technology to others in the scientific community.”

The lab is located in the Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego and will be operated by Strateos. Lilly says the lab both physically and virtually integrates several drug discovery aspects, including design, synthesis, purification, analysis, sample management and hypothesis testing.

Mark Fischer-Colbrie, chief executive officer of Strateos, says the collaboration furthers his company’s mission to “combine innovation, integration and industrialization to drive information essential to accelerating discovery.”