Home/Business, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/Lilly launches robotic laboratory

News

Lilly launches robotic laboratory

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and California-based Strateos Inc. have unveiled a robotic laboratory in San Diego. The pharmaceutical company says the Lilly Life Sciences Studio lab is designed to accelerate the drug discovery process.

The 11,500-square-foot lab is the result of a $90 million investment made in 2017 to expand Lilly’s research footprint in San Diego, according to the company. Lilly says Strateos will use its robotic cloud platform to give access to the remote-controlled lab to other drug discovery companies and research scientists.

“Lilly is committed to finding new ways to accelerate the drug discovery process and this collaboration with Strateos further enables this mission,” Bill Heath, senior vice president of Lilly’s Molecule Innovation Hub, said in a news release. “Through the studio lab, emerging drug discovery companies can gain access to a variety of tools and throughput usually reserved for much larger organizations. Lilly and Strateos are excited to expand access of this technology to others in the scientific community.” 

The lab is located in the Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego and will be operated by Strateos. Lilly says the lab both physically and virtually integrates several drug discovery aspects, including design, synthesis, purification, analysis, sample management and hypothesis testing. 

Mark Fischer-Colbrie, chief executive officer of Strateos, says the collaboration furthers his company’s mission to “combine innovation, integration and industrialization to drive information essential to accelerating discovery.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.