Lilly passes rival, becomes world’s highest valued drugmaker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis based drugmaker became the world’s most valuable on Wednesday, according to the Indiana Business Journal.
The company’s market capitalization climbed to $412 billion, surpassing New Jersey based Johnson and Johnson.
Lilly’s shares have increased 57% over the last year thanks to $568 million in sales in the first quarter of 2023.
The drugmaker has had success in launching a new obesity drug and is hoping for the same for their new Alzheimer’s disease drug.
Lilly’s stock was trading at $436.09 per share Wednesday, close to its all-time high of $445.54.