Lilly passes rival, becomes world’s highest valued drugmaker

The Indianapolis headquarters of Eli Lilly and Company. (Photo Provided/Eli Lilly and Co.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis based drugmaker became the world’s most valuable on Wednesday, according to the Indiana Business Journal.

The company’s market capitalization climbed to $412 billion, surpassing New Jersey based Johnson and Johnson.

Lilly’s shares have increased 57% over the last year thanks to $568 million in sales in the first quarter of 2023.

The drugmaker has had success in launching a new obesity drug and is hoping for the same for their new Alzheimer’s disease drug.

Lilly’s stock was trading at $436.09 per share Wednesday, close to its all-time high of $445.54.