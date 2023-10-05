Linda Swinford joins WISH-TV as Brand and Creative Services Director

INDIANAPOLIS – October 5, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the hiring of Linda Swinford as Brand and Creative Services Director for WISH-TV.

Swinford brings expertise in visual storytelling, creative messaging, and multimedia distribution. She has experience both on-air and behind the camera as an Executive Producer at Pentagon Channel–DoD News, managing television and digital productions from inception to delivery to more than 35 million cable households, plus a global military and DoD audience.

She has versatile skills in broadcast news as a TV anchor and host in a top 10 market. She was most recently evening Anchor and Executive Producer at WQAD-TV, and Creative Director at MediaDC, where she managed multimedia content creation and distribution strategies for the Washington Examiner digital brand.

“I am thrilled to have Linda join our team,” said McCoy. “Her wealth of experience in many areas of news, production, and promotions will be invaluable for WISH-TV on many platforms.”

“As a military spouse, we’re excited to return to my husband’s hometown of Indianapolis,” said Swinford. “Being near family is a priority, and I’m just as excited to support WISH-TV’s mission of being ‘Focused on Family and The Community’ by continuing to build this trusted brand.”