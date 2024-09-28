Lingering showers before a pleasant week ahead

TONIGHT

Showers will persist into the evening, especially before 8 PM, with skies remaining cloudy and temperatures dropping to the mid-60s. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, making for a cooler and damp night. The chance of precipitation stands at 60%, but conditions will gradually improve as the night progresses.

TOMORROW

Expect a cloudy start with scattered showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s, accompanied by northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 18 mph at times. There’s a 50% chance of rain, with light precipitation amounts. By the afternoon, conditions will slowly begin to dry out, but some lingering showers may persist.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Cloudy skies will prevail through the evening, and it’ll remain dry for most, with lows around 65°F. Northeast winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, bringing a cooler feel to the air. While rain chances drop off, the humidity will still be noticeable, making it a mild but damp night.

MONDAY

A mix of clouds and sun will be present throughout the day as the remnants of the tropical system exit the region. There’s a slight chance of isolated showers after 2 PM, with a 30% probability. Highs will rise to the upper 70s, and northeast winds at 5 mph will keep things comfortable. The weather will start to stabilize, leading into a drier stretch.

MONDAY NIGHT

Any lingering showers will end early in the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the lower 60s, with light north-northeast winds. Patchy fog may develop late, mainly after 11 PM, so be cautious if traveling overnight.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s. Morning calm winds will pick up slightly in the afternoon, turning from the northwest at 5 to 8 mph. This day will offer a much-needed break from the recent wet and dreary conditions, setting the stage for a pleasant start to October.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear skies will lead to a crisp and cooler night, with lows falling to the upper 40s. North winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, making it feel even cooler. A perfect night for stargazing or enjoying the early fall air.

WEDNESDAY

A taste of fall arrives as sunny skies dominate and highs reach only the low 70s. Light northeast winds will add a refreshing crispness to the day. It’s a beautiful day to spend time outdoors, with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies continue, and the cool trend persists with lows dipping to the upper 40s. Calm winds and dry air will make it a chilly but serene night, ideal for those who enjoy cooler temperatures.

THURSDAY

The pleasant weather persists with mostly sunny skies and a high near 77°F. Light winds from the east-northeast will keep the air fresh, making it another ideal day for outdoor activities. It’s the start of a stretch of mild weather as we settle into October.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Another quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows around the mid-50s. Conditions will remain calm, providing a perfect backdrop for those looking to enjoy a peaceful evening under the stars.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week will transition from a wet and cloudy weekend to a much drier and seasonable pattern. Temperatures will generally range from the upper 60s to the low 80s during the day and from the upper 40s to mid-60s at night. The early part of the week may see some lingering showers, but by Tuesday, sunshine takes over, offering a pleasant stretch of weather. A potential cold front towards the end of the week could bring another shot of cool air, but any rain chances look minimal for now. Enjoy the calm and sunny days as we move deeper into fall.