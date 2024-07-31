Lisa Loeb’s guitar found by bar owner after a ‘conversation’

Musician Lisa Loeb is asking for help tracking down an acoustic guitar she says was stolen from outside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. (Photo by Lisa Loeb via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a show in Hendricks County Monday night, famed musician Lisa Loeb’s guitar was stolen outside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Her crew was packing up after the show.

After she put out an acoustic APB on X, a local bar owner spotted a man walking in front of his establishment with the same guitar case he saw in Lisa Loeb’s post.

Joel Reitz co-owns the O’Reilly Irish Bar and Restaurant. He said he saw a ‘disheveled’ man walking on the street with the guitar case he recognized from Loeb’s post.

O’Reilly’s is on South Pennsylvania, just a few blocks away from the Conrad Hotel.

Reitz says after a drama-free conversation with the man and a couple of requests, the man gave the guitar to him.

The police picked up the guitar, as it was stolen property. Loeb later shared on Instagram that the guitar is already on the way back to her after IRC Music shipped it out.

Reitz said he wants to be a steward for the Indianapolis community.