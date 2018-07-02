List: 2018 fireworks in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of what’s going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.
Boone County
- LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School (1800 N Grant Street). Rain date: July 7.
- ZIONSVILLE: Watch on July 4 at dusk from Zionsville Lions Club Park (115 South Elm Street), parking is $5. Rain date: July 8.
Brown County
- On July 4, fireworks start at dusk at the Brown County High School football field. Admission is free. Rain date: July 7.
- Celebrate at Brown County Inn on July 4 with music, food, miniature golf, shuffleboard, games and alcoholic beverages for purchase, from 5 p.m. to dusk. Admission is free.
Carroll County
- DELPHI: Enjoy festivities July 4 at Delphi High School (501 Armory Road) with ice cream and food vendors at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
- FLORA: Enjoy at dusk July 4 at Flora Park.
- LAKE FREEMAN: See fireworks July 7 at 10 p.m.
Clinton County
- FRANKFORT: Celebrate on July 4 at TPA Park (1 Adrian Marks Drive) where fireworks start at 10:15 p.m.
Delaware County
- MUNCIE: Enjoy the Summer Stage Festival (1200 West Minnetrista Parkway), starting at 5:30 p.m. July 4 with live music at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.
- YORKTOWN: Head to Morrow’s Meadow Park (1901 S. Tiger Drive) on July 4 for a canoe race, cardboard boat race, pie baking contest, food and fireworks!
Hamilton County
- CARMEL: Carmelfest fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, at Civic Square, rain or shine.
- CICERO: Lights Over Morse Lake begins at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4.
- FISHERS: The Star Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie (13400 Allisonville Road) July 4. Tickets available here.
- NOBLESVILLE: The parade, with grand marshals Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler, begins at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Noblesville High School (18111 Cumberland Road). Festival from 6-10 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
- WESTFIELD: Join in as Westfield Rocks the 4th, free show at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Grand Park (19000 Grand Park Boulevard)
Hancock County
- GREENFIELD: You can catch the fireworks beginning at dusk July 4 at Greenfield Middle School (1440 North Franklin Street). Rain date: July 7.
Hendricks County
- BROWNSBURG: Spectators can enjoy a fireworks show on July 4 from the designated viewing area on the grassy lot on the southwest corner of Odell Street and Airport Road. Parking is available at various school lots. In past years, the show was at Arbuckle Acres, but construction on North Green Street meant changes to the viewing area.
- DANVILLE: Head to Danville Community High School (100 Warrior Way) on July 4 at 10:10 p.m.
- PITTSBORO: Event runs from 2-11 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:55 p.m. July 4 at Scamahorn Park.
- PLAINFIELD: Celebrate at 9:55 p.m. on July 4 at Hummel Park (1500 S. Center Street)
Henry County
- Go out to Henry County Memorial Park (2221 N. Memorial Drive) for fun and fireworks at dusk on July 4.
Johnson County
- EDINBURGH: Festivities begin at the Firecracker Festival at Edinburgh Park on July 4 at 5 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Madison County
- ANDERSON
- Head to Indiana’s Most Spectacular Fireworks Show at Hoosier Park Racing on July 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Marion County
- INDIANAPOLIS: Head to the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest on July 4 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum.
- LAWRENCE: The festivities start at 9 a.m. July 4 with a parade and a car show. Then enjoy a fish fry, carnival and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at Lawrence Community Park (5301 N. Franklin Road)
- MERIDIAN HILLS: Enjoy the Independence Day Social on July 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site (1230 N. Delaware Street).
- SOUTHPORT: The 4th of July parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Southport City Park (6901 Derbyshire Road)
Monroe County
- BLOOMINGTON
- Watch the fireworks at Monroe Lake on July 4 at the Four Winds Lakeside Inn and Marina on Fairfax Road (accessible from Highway 37 or South Walnut Street) for $7 per vehicle with Indiana state license. Rain date: July 7.
- ELLETTSVILLE: Celebrate with fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Edgewood High School’s football field (601 S. Edgewood Drive). Free but donations are accepted.
Montgomery County
- CRAWFORDSVILLE: Enjoy an all-day festival on July 4 at Milligan Park — fireworks at 10 p.m.
- NEW RICHMOND: Enjoy a day of festivities on July 4 with breakfast, a car show, a fishing derby and fireworks after 9 p.m. at New Richmond Park.
Morgan County
- MARTINSVILLE: There’s an all-day festival at Jimmy Nash Park on July 4 with live music, food and fireworks at dusk.
- MOORESVILLE: Local food vendors and live entertainment will be set up at Pioneer Park (1101 Indianapolis Road) on July 4 starting at 6 p.m., with fireworks at dark.
Rush County
- RUSHVILLE: Head to the parade at 11 a.m. July 4 on Main Street and fireworks at Rushville Elementary School West starting at dusk.
Shelby County
- SHELBYVILLE
- Watch monster trucks, a goat show and fireworks on July 4 at Shelby County Fairgrounds.
Tippecanoe County
- LAFAYETTE: Join the fun at the Stars and Stripes Celebration on July 4, with music and food starting at 7 p.m. then fireworks at 10:10 p.m. at Riehle Plaza.
Tipton County
- TIPTON: The fireworks start at 10:10 p.m July 4 at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds.