Live blog: Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest from the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
12:49 p.m.: Scott Dixon is around Rinus VeeKay, who drops to third.
12:48 p.m.: After 5 laps, Alex Palou leads followed closely by Rinus VeeKay an Scott Dixon.
12:46 p.m.: The green flag is out!
12:36 p.m.: A flyover across the track and the pagoda as Jim Cornelison concludes “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
12:28 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover along the main straightaway.
12:12 p.m.: For the sixth consecutive year, Jim Cornelison sang “God Bless America.”
Noon: One hour until the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.
