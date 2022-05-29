News

Live blog: Indianapolis 500

(Icon Sportswire/Getty)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest from the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

12:49 p.m.: Scott Dixon is around Rinus VeeKay, who drops to third.

12:48 p.m.: After 5 laps, Alex Palou leads followed closely by Rinus VeeKay an Scott Dixon.

12:46 p.m.: The green flag is out!

12:36 p.m.: A flyover across the track and the pagoda as Jim Cornelison concludes “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

12:28 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover along the main straightaway.

12:20 p.m.

12:18 p.m.

12:12 p.m.: For the sixth consecutive year, Jim Cornelison sang “God Bless America.”

Noon: One hour until the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

11:58 p.m.

11:54 p.m.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

Entertainment /

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

National /

IndyCar Driver, Sage Karam sharing past memories and ramping up for the big race Sunday

Month of May /

Mayor Hogsett: “This year’s race is as good as it’s ever been”

Month of May /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.