Live blog: Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest from the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

12:49 p.m.: Scott Dixon is around Rinus VeeKay, who drops to third.

12:48 p.m.: After 5 laps, Alex Palou leads followed closely by Rinus VeeKay an Scott Dixon.

12:46 p.m.: The green flag is out!

12:36 p.m.: A flyover across the track and the pagoda as Jim Cornelison concludes “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

12:28 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover along the main straightaway.

325,000 of the finest folks you’ll ever meet. In the words of the late, great Bob Jenkins: “It’s a great place… to spend the day.” #Indy500 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ubK0cYW0WX — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) May 29, 2022

12:20 p.m.

Front row teammates exchanging some final good luck messages… Alex Palou & Scott Dixon embraced after a quick chat with Dario Franchitti – who was the last @CGRTeams driver to win an #Indy500 (a decade ago). | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/qbSSKFZwDT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) May 29, 2022

12:18 p.m.

12:12 p.m.: For the sixth consecutive year, Jim Cornelison sang “God Bless America.”

Noon: One hour until the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

In 1936, Louis Meyer became the first #Indy500 winner to be presented with the Borg-Warner Trophy. "Winning the Borg-Warner Trophy is like winning an Olympic medal," Meyer said. pic.twitter.com/VGKE4a1PcR — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) May 29, 2022

