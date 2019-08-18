LIVE BLOG: Severe weather threatens central Indiana

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, parts of central Indiana were under a severe thunderstorm warning, with a few communities reporting strong winds and hail.

6:30 p.m.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam and Vermillion.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,947 customers without power in Vermillion County and 934 customers without power in Warrick County.

Are you seeing severe weather in your area? If so, send photos you take, from a safe place, to newsdesk@wishtv.com with your name, the location where the photo was taken and any other significant details.

