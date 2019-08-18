LIVE BLOG: Severe weather threatens central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, parts of central Indiana were under a severe thunderstorm warning, with a few communities reporting strong winds and hail.

6:30 p.m.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam and Vermillion.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,947 customers without power in Vermillion County and 934 customers without power in Warrick County.

