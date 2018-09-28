‘Live every day to the fullest’: Ovarian cancer survivor shares story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who helps people when they are patients is sharing the story of her own time as a patient.

Darla Godby works as an emergency medical technician at IU Health. Last year, doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.

Last October, Darla started to gain weight, was feeling bloated and was experiencing pelvic pressure.

“I tried to play it off but I also knew that one was one of the symptoms of ovarian cancer or colorectal cancer,” she said.

A scan revealed a tumor the size of a nerf ball.



“Very scary, you have no idea what’s going on, when you hear you’ve got cancer, you think it’s a death scan,” said Godby.

She underwent chemotherapy and had surgery to remove the tumor. The hair she lost is starting to grow back.

“I took my wig off in July and didn’t put it back on,” said Godby.

She’s also living each day with a new perspective.

“You really reevaluate your life, live every day to the fullest, whether you feel bad or not, just do it, make it like it’s like your last day.”

Dr. Jeanne M. Schilder is the Mary Fendrich Hulman Professor and Chair of Gynecologic Oncology at IU Health.

She was Godby’s doctor and said it is important for women to know what the symptoms are because there is not a screening test for ovarian cancer like there is with a mammogram for breast cancer or a colonoscopy for colon cancer, that can detect cancer before someone is even showing symptoms.

Schilder said some of the symptoms for ovarian cancer are things people experience every day like bloating, not tolerating food, bowel or bladder problems.

Most of the time — for most people — those symptoms go away but if it’s something that’s new and persists, you should visit the doctor.

If a person still has those symptoms even after a doctor treats them — a person should ask for a pelvic exam or a pelvic ultrasound.

Schilder says women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer should consider genetic testing.