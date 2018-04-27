Local, annual event is film lovers paradise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One annual, local event is a movie lovers paradise, with lots of films, shorts and documentaries for crowds to enjoy.

The Indy Film Fest kicked off Thursday night and continues through next Sunday. The point is to not only expose the Indianapolis community to unique Indianapolis-centric films, but also give people a shot to see something new before they become popular on Netflix or theaters. Indy film Fest features everything from tear-jerking dramas to knee-slapping comedies.

If you’ve never been to a film fest and don’t know what to do, here’s a few tips to help.

Some films, like the animated movie Sea-Tectives, or a short about a local Indianapolis artist, give you a chance to see something you didn’t expect. So, your first step is to check out the lineup and pick what you would like to see.

Next buy your tickets and meet people.

The Indy Film Fest gives you have a chance to meet people involved in the world of film. That’s part of the fun. You get to discover new things before the rest of the world. Then, most nights, when the screenings are finished, a group will head out for drinks and conversation that can last well into the night.

Lastly, check out the filmmaker panels.

Indy Film Fest also features a competition called the 48 Hour Film Project. If you want to see the movies made in two days check them out Monday April 30, 2018, 6:30 p.m. at the Tony at Newfields.

For more information on the Indy Film Fest, click here.