Local Artist Jamar Barnett Prepares for Butter Fine Art Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The highly anticipated Butter Fine Art Fair is just one week away, set to showcase a diverse array of artists using various canvases and mediums. Among them is Jamar Barnett, a local artist who brings a unique approach to his work through D-Rugs Art Gallery.

Barnett, who has been attending Butter since its inaugural event four years ago, expressed his excitement about participating this year. “As an artist from Indiana, Butter is like the Holy Grail,” Barnett said. “A lot of my friends are artists who are part of Butter, and it’s a beautiful place for people from all over to come and see amazing artwork that you never really get to see.”

Barnett is one of the creative minds behind D-Rugs Art Gallery, which specializes in creating custom rugs, ranging from small pieces to larger works like the 10 ft by 5 ft piece they are preparing for Butter. “We do custom orders, but what we’re really into is doing pop-up galleries,” Barnett explained. “We have three other tufters on the team, and we’re focused on showcasing our work through these pop-ups.”

In addition to his work in decor, Barnett has a passion for fashion. He often customizes clothing with his D-Rugs logo and other personal touches. “I’ve always been someone who adds to my clothing, customizing things to make it my own,” he said, displaying his self-designed outfit during the interview.

Barnett’s creativity runs in the family, with his uncle crafting a necklace he wore during the interview. “This necklace is probably 30 years old.” Barnett said, reflecting on the artistic influence of his mother and uncle.

The Butter Fine Art Fair will take place from Thursday, August 29th to Sunday, September 1st, on North Capitol Avenue.

