Local cardiologist discusses women’s heart health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local cardiologist Dr. Nancy Branyas, director of the Women’s Cardiac Risk Clinic at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, joined Thursday’s Daybreak to educate and advocate for women’s heart health.

The Women’s Cardiac Risk Clinic is the first dedicated women’s heart clinic in Indiana and one of a handful in the United States. It was founded in 1995 when many women didn’t know that they were at an increased risk of heart disease. The clinic also offers support for pregnant women and postpartum women.

