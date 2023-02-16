News

Local chefs take on Girl Scout Cookie Cookoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Samoa Girl Scout Cookies in the Mar Vista neighborhood at on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Currently there is reportedly shortages of S'more and Samoa Girl Scout Cookies in Greater Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local chefs are taking over Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday for the annual Girl Scout Cookie Cookoff.

Each chef is challenged to create a savory dish featuring Girl Scout cookies including Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

The cooking portion of the contest will run from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. After that, local celebrity VIP judges will taste each creation and announce the winners.

This year’s competitors are:

Chef Christopher Albano, Levy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Chef Kathy Jones, Big Woods Restaurants

Chef Steve Oakley, Oakley’s Bistro

Chef Felicia Grady, Plate It Up Catering

Chef Erin Kem, Small Victories Hospitality

Chef Erica Oakley, Top Out Café at North Mass Boulder

Chef Kyle Burnett, Second Helpings

Girl Scout Cookies will be sold at troop-run cookie booths in front of grocery stores and other local retailers through March 12. Girl Scout Cookies are $6 a box.

Cookie lovers can use the “Find Cookies” button at girlscoutsindiana.org to find a booth sale in their area.

All the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie program go to fund troop projects and experiences as well as programming at the local level, including outdoor adventures, and hands-on STEM activities.