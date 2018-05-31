Local family using deadly disease to inspire others

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – May 31st is the last day for ALS Awareness Month. One family in Carmel is trying to make the best of life after being diagnosed with a deadly disease.

The Homan family says although long-term hopes are low, they’re seeing the good in people everyday.

To a first time visitor at Shred 415, you’ll definitely notice Tara Homan. As a trainer she is everywhere, high energy, passionate and focused on helping her clients, but she has another story to tell.

“For me it’s grief therapy,” said Tara. “So not only do I get stronger physically, but I’m stronger mentally. Life is really really hard right now. I know I can do it because he is my rock and he’s happy. That makes me get up and come to work every day and kill it in this room.”

The Homan family is living life right now on limited time. Tara’s husband Jeff was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease on May 5, 2017.

“It started in this shoulder right here, said Jeff. “I couldn’t get my hand up there so I thought it was a rotator cuff tear. Just couldn’t believe it. Just from a rotator cuff, thinking it was just something with my shoulder. Just completely floored to get a diagnosis like that.”

Doctors do not know why ALS occurs and the disease is fatal. There is no cure. Over time, ALS paralyzes the muscles to the point you can’t breathe.

The life expectancy of a person with ALS averages about two to five years from the time of diagnosis. Jeff’s symptoms have been developing very quickly in about a year he needs a wheelchair to help him get around. It’s not stopping him from accomplishing what’s important in life.

“I’m not done raising my family.” said Jeff. “I’m not done raising my boys. And so, that’s what worries me. And that’s what keeps me fighting.”

Tara and Jeff made the decision early on to “live out loud” as they say, with their blog.

“As a team we decided we needed to be as open and transparent as possible with this,” said Jeff. “So that people understand what ALS is. It can get the publicity it needs. It needs the funding and support to find a cure.”

“Our hope is that everyone is going to struggle with something. Everyone, so whether it be this disease or something else In their life,” said Tara. “Our message to every one is to give hope. Hope being that we need to be there for each other.”

It was the Shred415 community who stepped up in a huge way, with a fundraiser and shirts that say “Shred ALS”.

“In no time we sold 700 shirts, and we’ve seen them all over. We’ve seen pictures posted from Brazil, Mexico, from Canada.,” said Tara.

With the shred community behind them the Homans can move forward with the positive attitude that’s been so inspirational to so many.

“There are so many most important moments. Today is my strongest day. Today is my best day. If everyone could live that with today is our strongest day and today we are going to make the most out of today. Kind to each other.”

