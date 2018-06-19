Local health expert says stop hitting the snooze button

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For those who hit the snooze button before they get out of bed, a local health expert says to stop! That is because it could actually make you feel more tired throughout your day.

The CDC said that one in three Americans do not get enough sleep each night.

Hitting the snooze button can ultimately cause sleep inertia and make you feel groggy throughout the morning.

“You have to ask yourself are you hitting the snooze button because you really need that extra nine minutes of sleep or is it because you really are chronically sleep deprived and this is an on going issue so it might be a sign that you need to look at your sleep habits the night before,” said Yelena Chernyak, who is a clinical psychologist at Indiana University Health.

For those who hit the snooze button over and over, it could be a sign that they are chronically tired and need to look at how much restful sleep they get each night.

The National Institute of Health said most people need at least seven hours of shut eye each night.

“A lot of people, even good sleepers, don’t necessarily feel great when they first have to wake up. So that’s one thing that a lot of my patients tell me, ‘you know I just, even if I slept well, that first 20 minutes, I’d rather be in bed hitting the snooze button,” Chernyak added.

She said that people should have about an hour cushion each night to wind down before bed. That means putting away the electronics and anything else that could keep you awake.

“A lot of times people are going until the very last second, they’re on their phones, they’re watching TV, they’re really wound up so it’s hard to settle down. Even though you’re feeling pretty tired you may not be sleepy at an appropriate.”