INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First Lady Melania Trump’s office has said that she had been experiencing an issue with her kidney and underwent a procedure.

Dr. David Agarwal dropped by our studios to discuss the procedure and what recovery time might look like.

President Donald Trump has since tweeted that “our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”

Check out the video for more from the interview.