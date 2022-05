Life.Style.Live!

Local Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit brings concert-series to Mexico City

You may know Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit of Pavel & Direct Contact from his many performances all over Indianapolis, and this week he’s traveled overseas to Mexico City to perform in a series of concerts.

He checked in with us live from there Thursday morning on “Life. Style. Live!”

He said he’s staying in Chapultepec Forest in Mexico City. That’s one of the largest City Parks in the Western Hemisphere.

