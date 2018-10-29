'Baker Bears' help kids in honor of fallen Marion Co. Deputy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Baker Bears. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A painful anniversary turned into a special moment recently for a police officer who lost his friend and partner in the line of duty.

Marion County Deputy Jason Baker was shot and killed in September 2001.

Sept. 17, 2018 marked 17 years since Deputy Baker was shot and killed.

To honor his life, the Fraternal Order of Police and Baker's family handed out 1,000 teddy bears to officers. The bears are known as "Baker Bears."

Officers have them in their squad cars and can use them to comfort kids who have been in scary situations or just to build relationships with them.

One of Deputy Baker's best friends and partner recently got to see bears handed out to two girls.

Officer Larry Giordano worked with Baker as a Marion County Deputy, but is now with IMPD.

"It just kind of felt, you do this job for so long, you just kind of go day to day-to-day. Some days you don't even know if it's Monday or Tuesday, it's just a date, for the paperwork it seems like, but it was kind of a gut check for me because it was kind of Jason telling me that you know, look at their faces, look at those kid's faces, and it kind of brought it back to me," said Giordano.