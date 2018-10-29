CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) - The Jewish community in central Indiana is feeling pain after a Saturday shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people.

News 8's Jenny Dreasler sat down Sunday with a Carmel man whose family narrowly missed being at the synagogue when the shooting happened.

News 8 first caught up with Carmel resident Matthew Tobe by phone Saturday as he was making his way back to Indianapolis.

Tobe said he's had time to think about his family's close call, and at first he was heartbroken, then angry, and now questions what can be done to stop something like it from happening again.

As News 8 first reported Saturday, Tobe's mother is part of the Tree of Life Congregation but did not go to the synagogue Saturday. She decided to stay home.

Tobe visited Auschwitz last week with Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who lives in Terre Haute.

He said he never wanted to see horror like that again.

While Tobe said no one could have predicted a tragedy like the one in Pittsburgh, he felt an anti-Semitic attack was on the horizon.

"Just based on the way the world has been going and anti-Semitism has been on the rise, I do unfortunately believe I saw this coming," said Tobe. "I don't think I saw it coming to Pittsburgh and the area that was so important to me growing up, so unfortunately, I felt it coming."

Eva Kor on Sunday posted on Twitter about the fatal shooting:

CANDLES Holocaust Museum sending our prayers & healing thoughts to #PittsburgSynagogue this is a painful & Difficult time for Jewish people & good people in the in the world. Let’s resolve to stand up against all evil-the Nazis did not win! @candlesmuseum @WFYINews @CNN @wfyi pic.twitter.com/cWo1m7tDMa — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) October 28, 2018

Just 1 week ago I left Auschwitz-the tragic images still in my mind while my memories of arriving there 74 years ago & loosing my whole family are 4 ever engraved in my soul. Today U can visit the camp & survive but get killed sitting in a synagogue in the USA-that’s crazy-sad! pic.twitter.com/rbB6bhWvzU — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) October 28, 2018

A community memorial gathering open to the public is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St.