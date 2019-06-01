'Justice' ready to find forever home after severe abuse

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- A dog that captured the hearts of people all across central Indiana is ready to find his forever home.

The Shelbyville Animal Shelter is now accepting applications to adopt Justice.

News 8 first told you about Justice back in November.

The dog was found abandoned suffering severe chemical burns and received extensive medical care.

Potential adopters must live within 100 miles of the shelter, own their own home, and have no other pets.

A home visit will also be required.

The shelter says they owe it to Justice to find him the perfect home.

